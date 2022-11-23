Crime Police looking to ID suspect in Theater District assault that led to emergency brain surgery The suspect boarded a private chartered bus after the incident, police said. Boston police are looking to identify the suspect pictured here from three different angles. Boston Police Department

Boston police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a serious assault and battery in the Theater District earlier this month.

Officers responded to the scene near 279 Tremont St. on Saturday, Nov. 5, shortly before 2 a.m., according to a department release.

Upon arrival, police discovered an adult male suffering from serious injuries. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he required emergency brain surgery. Police did not note the status of the victim at this time.

Witnesses told officers that the suspect had punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground, Boston police said.

The suspect then allegedly boarded a private chartered bus, which headed out of the area before police arrived.

Detectives have since identified the bus and several parties involved, but are still trying to identify the alleged perpetrator.

Anyone with information about the suspect pictured in these three photos is asked to call District A-1 detectives at 617-343-4571.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).