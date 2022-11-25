Crime Boston man arrested for alleged indecent assault at Copley T station Abdirahman Abdullahi allegedly matched the description of a man involved in a separate incident reported at Copley Nov. 18. MBTA Transit Police shared this photo of a person of interest sought in connection to an indecent assault and battery at Copley Station on Nov. 18. MBTA Transit Police/Twitter Photo

A Boston man is facing charges stemming from an alleged indecent assault and battery at the MBTA’s Copley Station, Transit Police announced Friday.

Officers responded to the State Street Station around 4:05 p.m. Wednesday and spoke with a woman who said she was indecently assaulted earlier at Copley, according to a news release.

She described the unknown man, and officers headed over to Copley. There, police said they found a man who matched the description, later identified as 24-year-old Abdirahman Abdullahi.

Abdullahi also allegedly matched the description of a man involved in a separate indecent of assault and battery reported at Copley on Nov. 18, according to Transit Police.

ID Sought Person of Interest re: Indecent Assault & Battery occurring at #MBTA Copley Station on 11/18 at 4:55PM. Please contact TPD Detectives at 617-222-1050 or text anonymous tip to 873873 w/any info you have. TY pic.twitter.com/KB97aOjSBw — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 23, 2022

He was arrested and charged with indecent assault and battery, court records showed. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Abdullahi may face additional counts or charges pending an investigation into the other alleged indecent assault and battery incident, police said.