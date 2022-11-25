Crime Man arrested after alleged attack in South Station Hocine Lounici, 38, reportedly attacked another man following an argument in South Station on Friday morning. Boston’s South Station. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe

A Medford man was taken into custody Friday morning after allegedly assaulting another man in South Station.

Hocine Lounici, 38, attacked the man “with some instrument” following an argument in the South Station Commuter Rail lobby, according to MBTA Transit Police.

Officers responded to the scene around 6:30 a.m. and found a male victim with a cut on his face; witnesses identified Lounici as the assailant, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening injury to his face.

Lounici was arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and taken into Transit Police custody.

The incident remains under investigation.