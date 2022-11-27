Crime 2 Mass. men charged with DUIs after allegedly driving over 100 mph in separate incidents One allegedly drove over 120 mph.

Two men from Massachusetts were charged with DUIs early Sunday morning after they were caught allegedly driving over 100 miles per hour in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police said in a news release that a trooper registered a man driving over 100 miles per hour on I-93 in Concord, New Hampshire.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop and identified 47-year-old Lionel DeSilva, of Merrimac, Massachusetts, as the alleged driver, police said.

DeSilva was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence and released on his own personal recognizance. He is due to appear in Concord District Court on an unspecified date.

Around 3:20 a.m., State Police said, the same trooper was monitoring traffic in Bow, New Hampshire, when he registered a man driving over 120 miles per hour on I-93.

The trooper conducted a second traffic stop and identified 25-year-old Jacob Hulsoor, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, as the alleged driver, police said.

Hulsoor was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence and released on his own personal recognizance. He is due to appear in Concord District Court on an unspecified date.