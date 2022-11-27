18-year-old stabbed at Downtown Crossing MBTA station

Newsletter Signup
An 18-year-old man was seriously injured late Saturday night when he was stabbed at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.
In a statement, MBTA Superintendent Richard Sullivan said that an “altercation” took place on the stairs of the station’s Franklin Street entrance around 11:40 p.m.
The unidentified victim “sustained stab wounds to his body,” and was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Sullivan said.
Preliminary investigation suggests the suspect is a young male between 16 and 19 years old, Sullivan said.
The matter remains under investigation by Transit Police.
