Crime 18-year-old stabbed at Downtown Crossing MBTA station The suspect may be as young as 16 years old, officials said.

An 18-year-old man was seriously injured late Saturday night when he was stabbed at the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.

In a statement, MBTA Superintendent Richard Sullivan said that an “altercation” took place on the stairs of the station’s Franklin Street entrance around 11:40 p.m.

The unidentified victim “sustained stab wounds to his body,” and was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Sullivan said.

Preliminary investigation suggests the suspect is a young male between 16 and 19 years old, Sullivan said.

The matter remains under investigation by Transit Police.