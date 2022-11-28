Crime ‘Find My iPhone’ app leads N.H. car theft victim to his missing vehicle (and AirPods) Frederick Estes IV, 26, and Anna Heine, 40, both of Concord, New Hampshire, are facing charges including receiving stolen property and resisting arrest/detention.

Two people were arrested Sunday after a car stolen from Concord, New Hampshire, was located in Weare, New Hampshire, reportedly with the help of the “Find My iPhone” app.

Mike McCormack told WMUR-TV that he had run back into his Concord apartment to grab something while his car was warming up outside on Friday, and when he returned, the car was gone.

A couple days later, he remembered that he had left his AirPods in the car, telling the news station, “I left the gym with my girlfriend and decided to check the find my phone on my iPhone. And my AirPods just — they popped up and said they found location on East Road in Weare, New Hampshire. And I was like, ‘Let’s get them right now.'”

Advertisement:

Concord police contacted Weare police about the location of the stolen vehicle on Sunday, according a press release.

Weare police located the car and attempted to get the driver to pull over, but the driver reportedly refused. Officers followed the car down a dead-end road where both the driver and passenger jumped out of the car and ran away, Weare police said.

With the help of other local and state police and witness statements, officers established a perimeter and arrested the suspects without incident.

The suspects were identified as Frederick Estes IV, 26, and Anna Heine, 40, both of Concord, New Hampshire.

Estes was charged with receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a propelled motor vehicle, resisting arrest/detention, reckless operation, disobeying a police officer, possession of a controlled drug, operation without a valid license, and operation after suspension.

Heine was charged with receiving stolen property and resisting arrest/detention.

Both suspects were expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County North Superior Court on Monday.

“With the colder weather upon us, please remember to keep your vehicles locked at all times and do not leave them running unattended,” Weare police noted.