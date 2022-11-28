One person hospitalized after shooting in Mattapan

Newsletter Signup
One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Mattapan on Saturday evening, according to Boston police.
Officers responded to the scene in the area of 15 Westmore Road around 5:25 p.m., a Boston police spokesperson told Boston.com. The shooting occurred a few blocks from the Boston police station on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan.
EMS transported the victim, who was in “serious condition” at the time, to a local hospital for treatment, the spokesperson said. Additional details about the victim were not available as of Monday afternoon.
No arrests have been made. An investigation remains ongoing, police said.
