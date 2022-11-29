Crime NYPD arrest suspect wanted in connection with murder of 51-year-old man in Roxbury Timothy Timson, 30, was arrested Sunday, seven months after the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Boston resident David Wood near an elementary school in Roxbury.

A suspect wanted in connection to an April murder in Roxbury was arrested in New York City this weekend, according to Boston police.

Timothy Timson, 30, was arrested Sunday by members of the Midtown South Precinct of the New York City Police Department, seven months after the fatal shooting of 51-year-old Boston resident David Wood near an elementary school in Roxbury.

On April 27 at around 11:40 a.m., Boston police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Wabeno and Wyoming streets, near Trotter Elementary School in Roxbury. Upon arrival, officers found an adult man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim, later identified as Wood, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Timson will remain in the custody of New York City police until officials work out the details of his rendition to Boston, police said.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting. Anyone with information about the April 27 incident is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).