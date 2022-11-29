Crime Wellesley woman convicted in 2018 crash that killed Needham teens Dania Antoine-Guiteau was convicted by a jury of motor vehicle homicide, but acquitted of manslaughter, in the Needham crash that claimed the lives of Talia Newfield, 16, and Adrienne Garrido, 17. Needham High School juniors Talia Newfield (left) and Adrienne Garrido (right). Facebook

A Norfolk Superior Court jury has found a 56-year-old Wellesley woman guilty of motor vehicle homicide in the February 2018 crash that killed two Needham High School students.

Dania Antoine-Guiteau was convicted by the jury of motor vehicle homicide, but acquitted of manslaughter, in the Needham crash that claimed the lives of Talia Newfield, 16, and Adrienne Garrido, 17, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

A sentencing hearing is expected to take place Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.

On Feb. 10, 2018, Newfield and Garrido were walking in a crosswalk on Webster Street when they were struck by two different drivers, according to authorities. Robert Berry of Needham, who was identified by authorities as the driver of the initial car involved, is set to stand trail on Feb. 28, 2023.

Prosecutors have alleged that Berry first struck both of the teenage girls in the crosswalk and then Antoine-Guiteau swerved around his car, running over Newfield.

Berry has claimed that the victims were running or walking fast, but prosecutors have said site analysis and evidence contradicts his account.

Antoine-Guiteau was reportedly not wearing her corrective lenses at the time as she is required to do, prosecutors have said.

“We are relieved that this person is being held accountable for causing Talia’s death and grateful to the prosecutors who persevered in this case,” Talia Newfield’s father, Craig Newfield, wrote in a statement, as reported by MassLive. “We love Talia so much, and we miss her every day.”

Material from prior Boston.com stories was used in this report.