Police probing Marshfield double homicide

Police are investigating a double homicide that left a man and a woman dead in Marshfield, authorities said Wednesday morning.

In a tweet around 8:12 a.m., Marshfield police said the department was working with Massachusetts State Police in an active and ongoing investigation.

“Preliminarily, this does not appear to be a random act of violence,” police said.

A press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. with Marshfield Police Chief Phillip Tavares and Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, officials said.

