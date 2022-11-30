Crime Suspect wanted in Jamaica Plain home invasion, aggravated sexual assault arrested in Virginia Washington Pearson, 55, of Boston, was arrested Tuesday, according to police. Boston police released a photo of Washington Pearson, left, and a surveillance image of the suspect, who they identified as Pearson, in early November. Boston police

The man wanted in connection with an October home invasion and aggravated sexual assault in Jamaica Plain was arrested Tuesday in Virginia.

Boston police said Washington Pearson, 55, of Boston, was taken into custody in Norfolk, Virginia, by members of the U.S. Marshals Service. Pearson was wanted on a straight warrant on charges of attempted murder, strangulation or suffocation, assault to rape, breaking and entering, and armed robbery.

The alleged incident took place around noon on Oct. 24 at a home on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain.

Pearson was identified by police as the suspect in early November, with the department asking for the public’s help in their search for the 55-year-old.

Police said Pearson would be arraigned in Virginia as a fugitive from justice before being extradited to Massachusetts, pending an extradition hearing.