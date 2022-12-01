Crime Marshfield double homicide: What we know so far Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth remains at large and is wanted in connection to the crime. State and Marshfield Police were on the scene at a home on Gotham Hill Drive where Carl and Vicki Mattson were found dead Tuesday night. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe

Police are still searching for the man who allegedly killed a Marshfield couple in their home sometime over the past week.

Officials believe Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth is responsible for the grisly double homicide. As authorities continue to search for him, those that knew Carl and Vicki Mattson were left to process their grief on Thursday.

This is what we know so far.

Ongoing investigation

On Tuesday evening at about 9:19 p.m., police were called to perform a well-being check on the Mattsons at their home on Gotham Hill Drive, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Officers arrived and found the couple bludgeoned and stabbed to death in their home. Their bodies were laying near an overturned bookshelf in a sitting room according to a State Police affidavit obtained by The Boston Globe. Vicki and Carl Mattson were both 70. Vicki would have turned 71 on Wednesday.

Carl and Vicky Mattson’s dog, Bailey, was also found dead inside the home, Cruz’s office confirmed on Friday. Bailey’s death is now considered part of the murder investigation.

Keeley knew the victims and had recently been told that he was no longer welcome in their home, according to the Globe. Keeley was a friend of a member of the Mattson family.

It is not known when the couple was killed, but they were seen alive on Thanksgiving, and celebrated the holiday with relatives, according to court documents obtained by the Globe.

While the Mattsons celebrated, Keeley reportedly had an altercation with a woman who was considering letting him stay with her in Weymouth. The woman threw Keeley out on Thanksgiving after he allegedly struck her.

Those that were in touch with Keeley told police that he was angry and afraid that he would become homeless. They described him as a person with mental illness who had been acting “psychotic.”

Keeley told a friend soon after that “if [expletive] keeps going this way, I’m going to end up killing somebody,” police wrote in the affidavit. Friends told police that Keeley had expressed an “urge to hurt people,” specifically the Mattsons.

Keeley allegedly told a friend on Nov. 25 that he had seriously harmed the Mattsons.

Keeley told his friend that he was in his old room, in the house in Marshfield, when an altercation broke out with Carl Mattson because of the dog’s barking. Keeley described the altercation, which ended with him killing the couple, according to a State Police summary obtained by the Globe. Keeley did not tell his friend how he killed the couple, but said that there was a “one percent” chance that they would be alive.

The next day, Keeley’s friend asked the police to check on him, the Globe reported. Officers knocked on the front door of the Mattsons’ home, but no one answered. A family member told police that Keeley had moved out of the house and relocated to Quincy.

The friend contacted police again on Tuesday and told them more about Keeley’s comments and mental health status. Officers returned to the Mattsons’ home on Tuesday night and found their bodies.

Keeley allegedly stole a 2019 black Jeep Wrangler from the couple, officials said. It was later found abandoned in a parking lot in Avon.

Keeley remained at large Thursday night. He is described as a white male with blond hair and blue eyes, though officials said he may have since changed his appearance, including dying his hair red. He is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The Keeley family issued a statement saying that they have been fully cooperating with investigators.

Past criminal history

Keeley has a criminal history, according to court documents obtained by NBC 10 Boston. When he was 18, in June of 2013, Keeley appeared in Quincy District Court on a charge of malicious damage to a motor vehicle in Weymouth. His 65-year-old grandmother called police after Keeley refused to exit her car and damaged the vehicle. She told officers that an argument had broken out between the two of them as she was driving, and that Keeley was swearing at her and insulting her. Keeley’s grandmother reportedly pulled over and asked him to get out of the car, but he refused and smashed the rear driver’s side window.

Keeley was charged with breaking and entering and malicious destruction of property in Weymouth in December 2014. The charges stemmed from an argument between Keeley and his sister. Keeley allegedly tried to get into her apartment, and kicked the door in when she refused, NBC 10 reported.

In August of 2016 Keeley was charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery. He and another person allegedly attacked and robbed an autistic man who was on his way to meet a friend in Weymouth. The victim was covered in blood and had noticeable swelling, police observed when they arrived at the hospital to speak with him. The victim told officers that he believed he was hit with a broken bottle. He was later treated for a “brain bleed” at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, NBC 10 reported.

In January of 2020, Keeley was found in an SUV in Quincy with two other men. Keeley was allegedly in possession of a stolen handgun, brass knuckles, multiple bags of marijuana and pills, $2,000 in cash, and a digital scale. He faced multiple drug and weapons charges, NBC 10 reported.

Mattsons remembered by coworkers

Both Carl and Vicki Mattson worked at a Home Depot in Plymouth, the Globe reported. They had worked there for the past four years, Carl in the tool rentals section and Vicki in the paint section. Carl Mattson was known as “Bud” at work.

“They were in semi-retirement, working only a few days a week,” Store Manager Lorraine Puleo told the Globe. “They were just wonderful people. I have no other words, no other words to describe the loss we feel.”

Before landing at the Plymouth location, the Mattsons worked at multiple other Home Depot locations, according to the Globe. Puleo said she had known the couple for two decades.

“We are all in a state of shock,” she told the paper. “Just beloved employees. I have contractors coming in, I have former associates coming in, and the extended Home Depot family reaching out to me, just to share the profound loss that they felt.”