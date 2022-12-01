3 teens facing charges in Downtown Crossing stabbing attack

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Three teenagers were arrested this week in connection with a stabbing at the MBTA’s Downtown Crossing station this weekend, according to Transit police.
The victim, an 18-year-old male, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed, The Boston Globe reported.
The incident took place Saturday around 11:45 p.m., Transit police said.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault with intent to murder.
On Thursday, police made two additional arrests, Transit Police Department Superintendent Richard Sullivan confirmed by email.
A 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were each charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for their involvement in the incident, Sullivan said.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.