Crime 3 teens facing charges in Downtown Crossing stabbing attack A 17-year-old boy has been charged with assault with intent to murder in connection to the incident.

Three teenagers were arrested this week in connection with a stabbing at the MBTA’s Downtown Crossing station this weekend, according to Transit police.

The victim, an 18-year-old male, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed, The Boston Globe reported.

The incident took place Saturday around 11:45 p.m., Transit police said.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault with intent to murder.

On Thursday, police made two additional arrests, Transit Police Department Superintendent Richard Sullivan confirmed by email.

A 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were each charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for their involvement in the incident, Sullivan said.

