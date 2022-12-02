Crime Police charge teens, allege theft of dump truck, multi-town chase Police said the three Framingham teenagers allegedly stole an F350 dump truck from a Natick landscaping company, according to a statement.

Three Framingham teenagers face a slew of charges after allegedly stealing a dump truck Thursday and leading police on a multi-town motor vehicle chase, according to police.

Acton police said they arrested Christopher De Brito, 18, and two 17-year-old males who were not named because they are minors.

The arrest came after the trio allegedly made off with an F350 dump truck they stole from a Natick landscaping company and then led police on a chase through Acton and Concord, according to a statement.

Around 10:17 a.m., an officer watching traffic on Great Road in Acton tried to pull the truck over after noticing it had an expired inspection sticker, according to the statement.

Advertisement:

The vehicle stopped just over the Concord town line, on Shaw Farm Road, but police said it began to move again as the officer approached it.

Police said the truck’s driver allegedly fled toward the Concord Rotary while passing several other vehicles and repeatedly crossing the double yellow line. The truck briefly stopped as it arrived at the rotary, and one of its occupants got out and fled on foot, according to the statement. The dump truck then traveled onto Route 2 West, but the officer stopped pursuit due to safety concerns, according to police.

The officer ran the dump truck’s license plate and saw it was reported stolen from a landscaping business in Natick, according to a statement.

Moments later, another officer spotted the dump truck on Main Street, and the vehicle stopped when he activated his cruiser’s lights and sirens, according to the statement. Police arrested the driver and passenger — two juveniles — and later located and arrested De Brito.

The juvenile driving the dump truck faces charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon, unlicensed operation, and a marked lanes violation. The other juvenile is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle. De Brito faces charges of larceny of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest, police said.

Advertisement:

The two minors were arraigned Thursday in Framingham Juvenile Court, and De Brito was arraigned Friday in Concord District Court. Police said the dump truck was returned to its owner.