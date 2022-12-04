Crime 2 dead, 5 injured in Worcester after driver crashes while fleeing police The driver and one passenger died as a result of the crash.

Two people are dead and five were injured in a Worcester car crash that happened soon after the driver sped away from police in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Worcester police said in a news release that a 34-year-old woman who was a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The 35-year-old man who had been driving the vehicle was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

Police freed seven people from the vehicle, a Toyota Highlander which had flipped over, including five others that were injured, police said.

A preliminary investigation indicated the crash happened when the Toyota was speeding down Grafton Street while fleeing police and hit a curb, causing the driver to lose control of the SUV.

The Toyota crossed the double yellow line and hit a Dodge Ram that was traveling in the opposite direction, causing the Dodge to crash in front of 1015 Grafton St., police said.

The Toyota then struck a tree and flipped, landing in front of Roosevelt Elementary School.

Police did not say whether the driver of the Dodge Ram was injured or not.

Just before the crash, the driver of the Toyota allegedly sped away from police, who had initiated a felony stop shortly after midnight on Dec. 3. Police said they were following up on a report that the driver had almost hit two pedestrians and then pointed a gun at one of them.

In the Toyota, police said, officers found a black airsoft gun designed to look like a Glock 19 handgun.

The names of the victims have not been released. The crash is still under investigation.