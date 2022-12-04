Crime Suspect in Marshfield murders arrested in Florida Christopher Keeley, who is wanted in connection with the brutal murders of Carl and Vicki Mattson, was arrested by police in Miami Beach.

The man accused of murdering a Marshfield couple in their home just after Thanksgiving was arrested Friday night in Florida after reportedly being involved in an assault.

Christopher M. Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, was arrested in Miami Beach at about 8:20 p.m. Friday, according to a statement from Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Officials believe Keeley killed Carl “Buddy” Mattson and Vicki L. Mattson before fleeing the state. Their bodies were found on Tuesday evening, and investigators quickly identified Keeley as a person of interest.

A booking photo of Christopher M. Keeley, 27, was arrested Friday night by Miami Beach police on charges he murdered a Marshfield couple in their home. He also faces an investigation by Miami Beach police for his involvement in an aggravated battery case. – Miami-Dade County

Keeley was found by police as they investigated a report of an aggravated assault and battery near the intersection of 41st Street and North Meridian Avenue, a Miami Beach Police spokesperson told The Boston Globe.

Officers found a man with a serious head injury at the scene. He was brought to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Unit, and remained in critical condition on Sunday, according to the Globe. Keeley was arrested on a warrant related to the Marshfield murders, but police are working to determine how he was involved in the assault case.

“It is believed Keeley is also involved in the Miami Beach incident. However, charges are pending the forensic analysis of the evidence located,” the spokesperson told the Globe.

A booking photo taken after Keeley’s arrest shows him with dyed red hair and scrapes on his face. A police report obtained by the Globe said that he suffered a laceration on the left part of his face, scrapes on his back, and pain in his left shoulder. He refused treatment at the scene, and is being held at Miami-Dade county’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility.

Keeley is due in court Monday morning in Florida. At the hearing, he will decide whether to waive rendition before returning to Massachusetts to face charges related to the Marshfield case, according to Cruz’s statement.

An attorney representing the Keeley family, Kathleen Fay, told the Globe Sunday that they were not aware of the Miami Beach case. She declined to comment further.

The Mattsons were found bludgeoned and stabbed to death in their home on Gotham Hill Drive in Marshfield Tuesday night. Carl and Vicki Mattson were both 70. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary next year, and began dating as teenagers.

“My mom and dad would have been amazed by the outpouring of kindness that everyone has shown us. My parents had the biggest hearts trying to help anyone in need. If you are looking for ways to help, make a donation in their name to the American Cancer Society – that was an extremely important cause to them. Let’s pray that justice will be served,” Kristin Robinson, the couple’s daughter, wrote in a Facebook post Friday.

The Mattsons were last seen alive on Thanksgiving, when they celebrated the holiday with relatives.

The same day, Keeley reportedly had an altercation with a woman who was considering letting him stay with her in Weymouth. The woman threw Keeley out on Thanksgiving after he allegedly struck her, according to court papers obtained by the Globe.

Keeley had been staying with the Mattsons, but was afraid of becoming homeless. Those that knew Keeley told investigators that he had been acting “psychotic.”

Keeley told a friend that “if [expletive] keeps going this way, I’m going to end up killing somebody,” police wrote in an affidavit obtained by the Globe. Friends also reported that he had expressed an “urge to hurt people,” especially the Mattsons.

Keeley allegedly told a friend on Nov. 25 that he had seriously harmed the Mattsons. He reportedly told the friend that he was in his old room at the Mattsons’ house, when an altercation broke out with Carl Mattson because of the couple’s dog barking. Keeley described the altercation, which ended with him killing the couple, according to a State Police summary obtained by the Globe. Keeley did not tell his friend how he killed the couple, but said that there was a “one percent” chance that they would be alive.

The next day, Keeley’s friend asked the police to check on him, the Globe reported. Officers knocked on the front door of the Mattsons’ home, but no one answered. A family member told police that Keeley had moved out of the house and relocated to Quincy.

The friend contacted police again on Tuesday and told them more about Keeley’s comments and mental health status. Officers returned to the Mattsons’ home on Tuesday night and found their bodies.

The couple’s dog, Bailey, was also found dead inside the home, Cruz’s office confirmed on Friday. Bailey’s death is now considered part of the murder investigation.