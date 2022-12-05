Crime 2 shot near Dorchester school, police say Boston police said they first received word about a shooting at 155 Talbot Ave., the address of Joseph Lee K-8 School, at 3:08 p.m.

Two people were injured in a shooting near a school in Dorchester Monday afternoon, police said.

Boston police said they first received word about a shooting at 155 Talbot Ave., the address of Joseph Lee K-8 School, at 3:08 p.m. Both of the victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police did not provide an update on their conditions.

Boston Public Schools told WCVB that the school went into “safe mode,” and that no one at the Lee School has reported they were injured in the shooting.