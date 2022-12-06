Crime 21-year-old woman charged in deadly Springfield stabbing The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Authorities arrested a 21-year-old woman after a man was fatally stabbed in a Springfield apartment Monday morning.

Upon receiving a report of a stabbing victim Monday, police responded to the scene on the 0-100 block of School Street around 5:10 a.m., according to Ryan Walsh, a spokesperson for Springfield police.

Officers found both the victim, an adult man, and the suspect, identified as Madonya Jones Rodriguez of Springfield, in the apartment, Walsh said.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

MassLive has identified the victim as 49-year-old Duane Miller, who lived in the apartment building where the stabbing took place.

Jones Rodriguez was arrested approximately a half-hour after police arrived at the scene and is now facing murder charges, the spokesperson said.

The stabbing remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Homicide Unit in partnership with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, Walsh said.

MassLive reported that a plea of not guilty was entered on behalf of Jones Rodriguez in Springfield District Court on Monday. The defendant was ordered held without bail with her next court date scheduled for Jan. 6, the media outlet reported from court records.

