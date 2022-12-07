Crime Armed assault suspect arrested after barricading himself inside Cambridge home The 30-year-old man faces multiple charges including armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

A 30-year-old Cambridge man is facing assault and armed robbery charges after he allegedly cut a woman’s hair and then barricaded himself in his home before police could take him into custody Tuesday night.

A witness reported seeing the man and a female victim arguing outside of an East Cambridge apartment shortly after 7 p.m. and said they saw the man cut the victim’s hair with a large knife, Cambridge police noted in a release. Authorities confirmed that the suspect and the victim knew each other, but did not note the nature of their relationship.

The victim was reportedly able to escape the situation. Police later found her and confirmed that she was safe. Though she initially refused medical assistance, she was later taken to a local hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, the suspect went back to his home and barricaded himself inside the Gore Street residence, according to police.

Tactical units and crisis negotiators secured the perimeter around the man’s home and closed the roads in the immediate area. They used a loud speaker to try to speak with the suspect.

A family member and friend of the family came out of the home and spoke with officers about the situation, police said. Members of the Cambridge Police Special Response Team were soon able to de-escalate the situation, enter the home, and arrest the suspect shortly after 10 p.m.

At the scene, police also recovered a machete.

After he was taken into custody, the suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment that was not injury-related, police said.

At 10:43 p.m., police confirmed on Twitter that all nearby streets had been reopened.

Police have not released the name of the suspect, noting that he will be summonsed to Cambridge District Court to face multiple charges including armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Units have responded to the area of Gore St and Sciarappa St in East Cambridge for an active barricade situation following an apparent armed assault. The victim is safe and with police. Out of an abundance of caution, officers have closed the roads in the immediate area. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/I7zyx4tMJb — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) December 7, 2022

Negotiators and tactical officers are on scene. We thank residents for their patience as we continue to work and peacefully resolve this situation. — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) December 7, 2022

All local streets have been reopened. We thank residents again for their patience and support during this multi-hour response. — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) December 7, 2022