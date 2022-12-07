DA: Fall River man shot three others before killing himself

Newsletter Signup
A Fall River man took his own life after shooting three others Wednesday morning, including a 69-year-old man who died of his injuries, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.
Two women, aged 25 and 59, were injured and are being treated at a local hospital, Quinn wrote on Twitter. Both are expected to survive, he said.
“There is no ongoing threat to the public,” Quinn tweeted.
The shooting happened overnight at 511 Bank St. in Fall River, according to Quinn. The 25-year-old shooter lived in the residence, he said.
“We will publicly identify him once next of kin has been notified of his death,” the DA tweeted.
The 69-year-old man who died and the two women who were injured also live in Fall River, he said.
The suspected shooter reportedly shot his fiancée and her parents, WJAR reported, citing the Massachusetts State Police. Boston.com has reached out to a state police spokesperson to confirm.
Quinn said more information, “including identities of the deceased, will be released later today once investigators have had time to speak to witnesses and sort through the facts of what occurred.”
