Crime DA: Fall River man shot three others before killing himself A 69-year-old man was shot to death and two women were injured. The suspected shooter then took his own life, officials said.

A Fall River man took his own life after shooting three others Wednesday morning, including a 69-year-old man who died of his injuries, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Two women, aged 25 and 59, were injured and are being treated at a local hospital, Quinn wrote on Twitter. Both are expected to survive, he said.

“There is no ongoing threat to the public,” Quinn tweeted.

The shooting happened overnight at 511 Bank St. in Fall River, according to Quinn. The 25-year-old shooter lived in the residence, he said.

#NOW Large police presence on Bank Street in Fall River. Most of the neighborhood is taped off and we’ve seen police going in and out of the back of this house (2nd pic). Working to gather more information @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/W6IJs0G3OY — Allegra Zamore (@allegrazamore) December 7, 2022

“We will publicly identify him once next of kin has been notified of his death,” the DA tweeted.

The 69-year-old man who died and the two women who were injured also live in Fall River, he said.

The suspected shooter reportedly shot his fiancée and her parents, WJAR reported, citing the Massachusetts State Police. Boston.com has reached out to a state police spokesperson to confirm.

Quinn said more information, “including identities of the deceased, will be released later today once investigators have had time to speak to witnesses and sort through the facts of what occurred.”