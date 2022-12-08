Crime Ex-Malden firefighter gets probation for selling drugs to other firefighters "It is dishonorable for a firefighter to break the law and breach the trust of his community that he took an oath to protect."

A former Malden firefighter was sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to supplying fellow firefighters in the department with oxycodone, Suboxone, Klonopin, and Adderall.

Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, was sentenced in federal court in Boston on Monday and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and forfeiture of $900, according to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

“Mr. Eisnor compromised the integrity, security and operations of the Malden Fire Department by distributing controlled substances,” Rollins said in a statement. “As a firefighter, Mr. Eisnor was responsible for protecting the Malden community. Instead, he dishonored his noble profession and sold drugs while on duty. His conduct also jeopardized the safety of his fellow firemen and women who — like the overwhelming majority of public servants — do their jobs with honor, dignity and controlled substance-free.”

On June 23, Eisnor pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

A statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office back in June noted that Eisnor could have faced up to 20 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to a $500,000 for these charges.

“Prescription drugs offered illegally have no guarantees of safety or efficacy and hold the potential to harm those who use them,” Fernando McMillan, Special Agent in Charge of the Food and Drug Administration, Office of Criminal Investigations, New York Field Office, said in a statement. “We will continue to investigate and bring to justice those who put the health of the public at risk.”

Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, added, “It is dishonorable for a firefighter to break the law and breach the trust of his community that he took an oath to protect, but that is exactly what Joshua Eisnor did while dealing drugs on duty to his fellow firefighters, putting them, and the citizens of Malden, in potential danger. This case illustrates the FBI’s commitment to bringing to justice those who deliberately compromise the integrity of their position for their addictions.”