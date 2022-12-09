Crime Man in critical condition after stabbing outside Randolph restaurant Police charged Steve Antiro Lopes with attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times during an early-morning fight outside a Randolph restaurant, according to officials.

Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said in a news release that Steve Antiro Lopes, 42, of Randolph, was arrested just after 2 a.m. Friday for allegedly stabbing another man during a fight. Lopes was arraigned Friday in Quincy District Court on charges of attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to Marag, Sgt. Scott Sherman was on patrol around 2 a.m. Friday when he noticed a fight between two men in the Flames Restaurant parking lot on Main Street.

Advertisement:

When Sgt. Sherman approached the pair, one of the men, later identified as Lopes, allegedly took off running, according to the release. Sherman then saw that the other man appeared to have been stabbed multiple times, according to police.

Officers soon located Lopes running through the parking lot of a nearby Wendy’s, where they arrested him, according to officials. Police said they found a weapon near the scene of the stabbing.

The victim, a 45-year-old Randolph man whose name was not released, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. Police said the victim was in critical condition as of midday Friday.

Police said they’re actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing.

In the news release, Marag said: “Sgt. Sherman’s keen observation skills while on patrol this morning resulted in the discovery of this incident as it was ongoing, which helped ensure that the victim immediately received treatment for his injuries, as well as allowed officers to quickly arrest the suspect.”