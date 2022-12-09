Crime Mass. Amazon driver facing theft charge after allegedly not delivering packages The 23-year-old Amazon Flex driver was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, a Class B felony.

A Fitchburg woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly picking up a load of packages from an Amazon distribution facility in Nashua, New Hampshire, in August and failing to deliver them to various addresses in Massachusetts.

The 23-year-old Amazon Flex driver was charged with theft by unauthorized taking, a Class B felony that is punishable by up to seven years in prison, exclusive of fines, Nashua police noted in a release.

Police responded to a theft call from the Amazon facility on Sept. 30. Authorities were told that the woman had picked up the packages on Aug. 29, but they were never delivered.

The driver was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 12, 2023.