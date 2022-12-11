Crime Police investigating break-in at Paddy’s pub in Cambridge A white man in a dark mask broke into Paddy’s Lunch on Walden Street and stole cash early Friday morning.

Cambridge police are seeking a man who was caught on camera breaking into a family-owned pub early Friday morning.

Shortly before 3:30 a.m., a white man in a dark mask broke into Paddy’s Lunch on Walden Street and stole cash, the department said.

Surveillance video from the robbery provided by the Cambridge Police Department.

Paddy’s Lunch is the oldest family-owned pub in Cambridge, and has been open since 1934, according to its website.

Anyone with information connected to the incident is advised to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.



Anonymous tips may also be sent via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or via text message to 847411. Begin your text with TIP650 and then type your message. To send tips via email, visit http://www.cambridgepolice.org/Tips.