Crime Firearm arrests involving juveniles have almost doubled, Boston police say Boston has seen fewer shootings, but Dorchester, Roxbury, and Mattapan continue to bear the burden of gun violence. Local clergy, members of Boston’s police department and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden, right, join community members in prayer at the Trotter School Playground during a Neighborhood Peace Walk on June 17, 2022 to promote community safety and combat gun violence. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Amid ongoing concern over gun violence in Boston, police data shows the number of juveniles arrested with firearms in the city has nearly doubled since last year.

Through Dec. 4, the city has seen 84 juvenile firearm arrests where police recovered a gun, compared to 46 arrests in 2021 and 40 in 2020, according to Boston Police Department data.

The sobering statistic came as part of a presentation made during a public meeting on gun violence last Thursday.

Youth violence in context

In recent months, the city has seen several violent incidents involving young people, including the death of a 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed in Roxbury in October, an attack that left another young person injured.

The same month, a 17-year-old allegedly shot another student at a Dorchester high school, and a 7-year-old brought a loaded gun to a Dorchester elementary school.

The Boston Police Department data revealed another concerning statistic: Of the 130 young people arrested on firearm-related charges since January 2021, 21 were arrested with a gun twice in the same time period.

Speaking to The Boston Globe last month about the surge of young people involved in public safety incidents, Mayor Michelle Wu said that “many of the challenges stem from programs and supports having been dismantled during the pandemic.”

Police Commissioner Michael Cox emphasized the importance of collaboration between schools, families, and communities in addressing the issue.

“Especially when we talk about the impact of COVID, our young people are at a time in their lives when they’re the most emotional and volatile they could be, at the same time that there’s a lack of resources to give them the direction and structure that might keep them out of harm’s way,” he told the Globe.

To that end, Wu launched a youth safety task force this fall, partnering with BPD and Boston Public Schools to direct resources to at-risk children and teenagers, according to the Globe.

Some neighborhoods bear the burden

As a whole, Boston has seen a decrease in gun violence this year, with the total number of shooting victims citywide dropping 9% since 2021, according to BPD data.

Some neighborhoods have yet to see substantial change; Dorchester, Roxbury, and Mattapan — predominantly non-white communities — continue to shoulder the majority of the city’s gun violence.

“How many lives could the City of Boston have changed the trajectory of, if the investments were made and they were intentional? At the root of the gun violence is a lack of investments in these neighborhoods,” City Councilor Brian Worrell, whose district includes Dorchester and Mattapan, told the Globe.

While gun violence has generally decreased citywide, Boston has seen more people die from gun violence this year, with 30 fatal shooting victims this year, compared to 24 in 2021. According to police data, 70% of shooting victims have been Black or African American.

“The people being victimized are our friends, our neighbors, and our family members,” City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson told Boston.com in an email interview last month. “And we know that certain communities are disproportionately impacted, particularly Black and Brown working class youth and young adults.”

Anderson, whose district includes Roxbury and Dorchester, called for “deep investments” in Boston’s communities as part of any anti-violence initiatives.

“I think young people and women are involved in more violent incidents because we are not yet investing enough in their wellbeing,” she explained. “We need more community centers, more afterschool centers, more safe spaces for women to go who are being abused by their partners, more mental health facilities and community health centers.”

Anderson acknowledged that the city has made progress in some regards.

“As someone who grew up in Roxbury and Dorchester in the late 1980s and 1990s, I can personally attest to how tough it was in that era and that comparatively, some improvements have been made,” she said. “But we are far from where we need to be.”