Boston police seek info on South Boston missing person case from 1979 Police are seeking information about the disappearance of Joseph Patrick Breen. Joseph Patrick Breen was last seen in South Boston on Nov. 12, 1979.

Boston police are asking the public for information regarding a missing person case out of South Boston from 1979.

The Boston Police Department tweeted Thursday that they’re hoping to gather information about the disappearance of Joseph Patrick Breen.

Breen was 23 when he was last seen in South Boston on Nov. 12, 1979. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Breen is described as being 5-foot-6 and 140 lbs., with black hair, hazel eyes, and light skin at the time of his disappearance.

It was not immediately evident why detectives are asking for information on Breen’s disappearance 43 years after he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4470.