Crime Police investigating shooting in the Theater District Sunday night Video from the scene shows what appears to be a bullet hole in one of the windows at the Moxy hotel.

One person was shot and seriously injured in Boston’s Theater District Sunday night, officials said.

Police responded to 240 Tremont St. around 9:12 p.m., a Boston police spokesperson confirmed. They said the victim, who was not identified, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Boston 25 video from the scene shows what appears to be a bullet hole in one of the windows at the Moxy Boston Downtown hotel.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Despite a previously published report that a stabbing victim walked into nearby Tufts Medical Center shortly after the shooting, the BPD spokesperson clarified that the person hadn’t been stabbed, but had instead fallen.