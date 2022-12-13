Crime Three stabbed in Medford; suspect arrested “He just went ballistic for some reason, I don’t know why.” The corner of Doane Road and Doonan Street in Medford was roped off with yellow police tape late Monday and several marked and unmarked police cruiser sat parked in the street. Nick Stoico/Globe Staff

A Medford man is in custody after allegedly stabbing three women outside his home on Monday night.

The alleged attack occurred at 22 Doane Road around 9 p.m., Medford police said in a news release. The incident began when Jace Pietro Cherchi, 22, allegedly assaulted a member of his household outside the home.

“This victim was forced from the front steps to the front yard,” Medford police said. “She was physically assaulted and forced to the ground and stabbed.”

Her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Cherchi then allegedly grabbed another member of the household and tried to force her to leave with him. She was stabbed multiple times as she struggled to break free, suffering nonlife-threatening injuries, according to police.

A third woman who witnessed the attack yelled for Cherchi to stop, and police said he stabbed her at least three times, causing more serious injuries that require surgery.

Cherchi’s uncle, Alfredo Vilar, told Boston 25 that the violent outburst came “out of the blue.”

“He started stabbing his mother. His sister came out to try to help the mother and she got stabbed, and their neighbor, who was coming down the street, tried to intervene and she got stabbed,” Vilar told the news station. “This happened out of the blue; there was no argument, there was no nothing. So I don’t know — he just went ballistic for some reason, I don’t know why.”

Officers searched the house and the surrounding area, assisted by the Malden Police Department K-9, for Cherchi. MBTA Transit Police later located him at South Station and arrested him around 11 p.m.

Cherchi was brought to Somerville District Court for arraignment Tuesday, according to Medford police. His attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

He is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over age 60, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of witness intimidation.