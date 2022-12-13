Crime Reward offered as officials seek suspects who robbed mail carrier at gunpoint in Melrose The two suspects were captured on a nearby home security camera.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information on two people who robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint in Melrose.

The robbery occurred around 3 p.m. Saturday as the letter carrier was delivering mail in the Orchard Lane area, USPIS said in a release. The agency is offering a reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrest and conviction.

The two individuals were captured on a nearby home security camera.

US Postal Inspection Service announced $50k reward for info that leads to arrests of 2 armed suspects who robbed a letter carrier in Melrose Sat afternoon. #wbz pic.twitter.com/macgr7Tnlb — Juli McDonald (@julimcdonald) December 13, 2022

A man who lives in the neighborhood described the letter carrier as “very nice, very friendly.”

“She sometimes gives the dogs treats when she comes to the door,” he told WCVB. “She’s been our carrier for several years. I see her every day. I heard she was about two weeks away from retirement.”

Armed robbery of a U.S. postal worker is a federal offense punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

Anyone with information on the robbery should contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455, say “law enforcement,” and reference case number 3927109. All information will be kept strictly confidential, according to USPIS.