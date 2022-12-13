Woman killed in apparent Stoughton homicide, prosecutors say

Newsletter Signup
Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide that left a woman dead in Stoughton on Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators were on the scene at 743 Park St., where the body of a woman was found in an “outbuilding” on the residential property, according to a spokesperson for the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.
Stoughton police, in a tweet posted at 12:01 p.m., said there was a large police presence and an active crime scene on Park Street near 5th Street.
“At this time we have no reason to believe there is a danger to the area,” police said. “We will make a statement later today.”
Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Stoughton police with the investigation.
This breaking news story will be updated.
