Crime Woman killed in apparent Stoughton homicide, prosecutors say Authorities have no reason to believe there is a danger to public safety, officials said.

Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide that left a woman dead in Stoughton on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators were on the scene at 743 Park St., where the body of a woman was found in an “outbuilding” on the residential property, according to a spokesperson for the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Stoughton police, in a tweet posted at 12:01 p.m., said there was a large police presence and an active crime scene on Park Street near 5th Street.

“At this time we have no reason to believe there is a danger to the area,” police said. “We will make a statement later today.”

Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Stoughton police with the investigation.

This breaking news story will be updated.