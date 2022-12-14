Crime ‘Almost identical’: Drugs packaged like candy confiscated in Salem Police said some of the products were packaged to appear as Skittles.

Salem police seized significant amounts of marijuana products from a Lafayette Street apartment last week, including edibles packaged like candy — so much so some were labeled with brand names like “Skittles.”

Police arrested Michael Bradley, 40, on Dec. 1 as a result, officials said in a statement Monday.

At Bradley’s apartment, authorities confiscated large amounts of marijuana, THC-infused products, psychedelic mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, and cash, police said.

Bradley is not an authorized marijuana retailer, according to police.

“A large amount of the edible THC products was contained in packaging resembling candy with bright colors and cartoon-like characters,” police said. “Some even stated ‘Skittles’ and ‘Starbuds’ and looked almost identical to what would be found in any variety store.”

Police warned the public — especially children, parents, and school officials — it should be aware that products containing THC can be found in packaging resembling “normal candy or other foods.”

Bradley faces several charges: three counts of Distribution of a Class D substance, one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D substance, three counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class C substance, and one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B substance.