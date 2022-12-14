Bomb threat prompts evacuations at Tufts

Newsletter Signup
Tufts University police urged students to evacuate three campus buildings following a bomb threat on their Medford campus.
Authorities sent an alert shortly after 3:30 p.m. instructing anyone in Ballou Hall, Miller Hall, and Mayer Campus Center to evacuate immediately.
A threat emailed to Tufts’ diversity department and Boston.com blamed the university for “anti-white racism.” The email claims that a “multiracial group” placed bombs in Miller Hall, Ballou Hall, Mayer Campus Center, and the university’s Rainbow Steps.
“We placed several bombs in Tufts university, we don’t want anyone to die, we are just here to send a message. Evacuate now,” the email reads.
Campus police told the public to avoid the area. The three evacuated buildings are located in separate areas off of Packard Avenue.
Tufts University tweeted that people can take shelter in the Aidekman Arts Center, located at 40 Talbot Avenue, or Joyce Cummings Center, located at 177 College Avenue.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
