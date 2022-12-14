Crime Woman stabbed when she intervened in Medford attack identified The alleged attacker has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation at Bridgewater State Hospital. The corner of Doane Road and Doonan Street in Medford was roped off with yellow police tape late Monday, and several marked and unmarked police cruiser sat parked in the street. Nick Stoico / The Boston Globe

Deanna Sharpe has been identified as the woman who was stabbed as she tried to stop an attack in her Medford neighborhood Monday night.

Sharpe intervened after seeing Jace Pietro Cherchi, 22, allegedly assaulting his mother and sister outside a home on Doane Road. Both family members were stabbed and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Medford police said.

After stepping outside to smoke a cigarette, Sharpe heard screaming and went over to see what was going on, her mother, Laurine Squillante, told NBC10 Boston.

Medford police said Cherchi stabbed Sharpe at least three times, causing injuries serious enough to require surgery.

“I just heard her screaming, ‘Ma, ma,’” Squillante told NBC10. “There was trails of blood going all the way up to the second floor.”

Cherchi is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over age 60, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of witness intimidation. Boston.com has reached out to his attorney for comment.

He appeared in Somerville District Court Tuesday, where Judge Asha Z. White postponed his arraignment and ordered him to undergo examination at Bridgewater State Hospital to determine whether he is fit to stand trial, The Boston Globe reported.

WHDH video from the courtroom showed him slumped over, appearing to talk to himself.

According to court records, Cherchi was free on personal recognizance after being arrested in August on charges of illegal possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, disorderly conduct, and assault, the Globe reported. He pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Doane Road resident Lois McCafferty told the newspaper she has known Cherchi since he was a little boy.

“I can’t believe it, because he’s a real nice kid,” she said. “I’m just shocked.”

Cherchi is due back in court Dec. 30.