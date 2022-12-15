Fall River dumping continues — this time it’s 100+ used tires

Newsletter Signup
Just a day or two after 21 mattresses were found discarded on Wilson Road in Fall River, 101 used car tires were found illegally dumped in the area of New Street, according to police.
The heap is believed to have been dumped at the former entrance to Weaver’s Cove and Shell Oil sometime between Monday and Tuesday, Fall River police said on Facebook.
An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department tip line at 508-672-TIPS (8477).
