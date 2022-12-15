Crime Fall River dumping continues — this time it’s 100+ used tires A heap of tires were illegally tossed in the area of New Street early this week, according to Fall River police.

Just a day or two after 21 mattresses were found discarded on Wilson Road in Fall River, 101 used car tires were found illegally dumped in the area of New Street, according to police.

The heap is believed to have been dumped at the former entrance to Weaver’s Cove and Shell Oil sometime between Monday and Tuesday, Fall River police said on Facebook.

An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department tip line at 508-672-TIPS (8477).

