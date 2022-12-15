Crime Former marina manager in N.H. admits to paying minor employees for sex, images John E. Murray III, 56, of Alton Bay pleaded guilty to 12 counts of production of child pornography and four counts of sex trafficking of a minor.

A former New Hampshire marina manager pleaded guilty Wednesday to trafficking minor employees and soliciting sexually explicit photos and videos from them, according to New Hampshire U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young.

John E. Murray III, 56, of Alton Bay was charged with 12 counts of production of child pornography and four counts of sex trafficking of a minor, Young said in a statement.

He has been in state custody since August 2021 on related charges.

Murray previously worked as manager of the West Alton Marina on Lake Winnipesaukee’s Alton Bay and was responsible for hiring and supervising seasonal employees, many of whom were minors. In that role, Murray solicited minor employees for sexually explicit photos and videos on Snapchat, often giving them cash in exchange, according to court documents and statements made in court.

Videos of the victims were found on Murray’s cellphone and in his Snapchat account, the U.S. attorney said.

Murray also subjected minors at the marina to unwanted sexual contact and sexual acts including fondling and oral sex, Young said.

He also paid two minors to allow him to perform sexual acts on them, the U.S. attorney said.

The incidents took place over the course of several years, dating back to at least 2015.

The binding plea agreement filed in federal court recommends that Murray be sentenced to 300 months — or 25 years — of imprisonment.

Murray is expected to be sentenced on March 22, 2023.