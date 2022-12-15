Crime Man allegedly stole Amazon truck in N.H. before crashing it 10 miles away The suspect allegedly pushed the driver out of the truck. Shawn Cadieux allegedly stole an Amazon truck and crashed it after driver approximately 10 miles. Manchester Police Department

A man was arrested in New Hampshire Tuesday after he allegedly stole an Amazon truck, drove it approximately 10 miles, and then crashed it.

Shawn Cadieux, 38, has been charged with felony theft by unauthorized taking out of Manchester. He is facing other charges in other municipalities, police said.

Manchester police said in a news release Thursday that on the evening of Dec. 13, an officer was flagged down by an Amazon delivery driver who said his truck had just been stolen.

The driver told the officer he was near the intersection of Wilson and Auburn Streets when he encountered a man, who was later identified as Cadieux, who was “acting erratically,” police said.

Cadieux allegedly jumped into the passenger side of the delivery truck, police said, and the Amazon driver drove for a short time before pulling into the parking lot of Family Dollar on Lincoln Street. Cadieux then allegedly pushed the driver out of the truck and drove away.

Cadieux allegedly drove to Derry, where he crashed the Amazon truck and stole another vehicle, police said. He was later arrested in Hollis.