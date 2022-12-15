Police investigating fatal shooting overnight in Roxbury

Newsletter Signup
Around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, Boston police officers responded to an apparent shooting in the area of 20 Kensington St.
Officers from District B2 arrived in the area following a ShotSpotter activation and found an unknown male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, a Boston Police Department release says.
Boston EMS also responded and pronounced the victim deceased.
“The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident,” the release reads.
Officials encourage anyone with information to contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
