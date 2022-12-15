Crime Texas man charged for threatening Boston doctor who provides care to transgender patients Matthew Jordan Lindner, 38, of Comfort, Texas was arrested earlier this month.

A Texas man is facing a criminal charge after allegedly threatening a Boston doctor for providing care to transgender people, prosecutors said Thursday.

Matthew Jordan Lindner, 38, of Comfort, Texas was arrested on Dec. 2 and released on bond. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on Dec. 22.

On Aug. 31, Lindner allegedly called the Boston-based National LGBTQIA+ Health Education Center and left a threatening voicemail targeted at a doctor affiliated with the center.

“You sick motherf*****s, you’re all gonna burn. There’s a group of people on their way to handle [victim]. You signed your own warrant, [victim]. Castrating our children. You’ve woken up enough people. And upset enough of us. And you signed your own ticket. Sleep well, you f******, c***,” Lindner allegedly said in the voicemail, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office.

Officials said Lindner’s alleged actions could be the result of inaccurate information that spread online in August regarding procedures at Boston Children’s Hospital for gender nonconforming children.

Boston Children’s has been the subject of multiple threats this year, particularly targeted at its Gender Multispecialty Service (GeMS). It was the first major program in the country to specifically focus on providing care for gender-diverse and transgender adolescents, according to the hospital.

The hospital said it has received a wide array of hate mail, death threats, and other related messages this year. This “sustained harassment campaign,” as Rollins called it in September, appears to be the result of misinformation spread by a Twitter account called “Libs of TikTok,” The Boston Globe reported.

Boston Children’s offers a wide range of gender-affirming care, according to the Globe. This ranges from interventions, to counseling, to hormonal therapy. Patients 15 and older can choose breast surgery, and patients 18 and older can choose genital surgery.

Rollins urged members of the public to report hate-based incidents or potential criminal activity to the new “End Hate Now” hotline: 1-83-END-H8-NOW (1-833-634-8669). Callers can remain anonymous.

Lindner was charged with interstate transmission of threatening communication, which can lead to a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, officials said.