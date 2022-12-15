Crime Truck driver says he was stabbed while making delivery in Roxbury The driver was making a delivery near Mass. and Cass.

A truck driver said he was stabbed while making his last delivery of the day in Roxbury on Wednesday.

The driver, who operates a truck for Frito Lay, was making the delivery to the Alltown gas station near Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue, police said, according to WHDH.

Witnesses said they saw a man climb on the back of the truck before a fight between him and the driver ensued. The driver said he was stabbed in his right arm before the suspect ran away, according to authorities.

The driver was brought to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were announced as of Wednesday night. Boston police did not immediately return a request for information on Thursday morning.