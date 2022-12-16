Crime Teen arrested after girl reportedly grazed by bullet in Jamaica Plain The suspect faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (gun), and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

A 19-year-old was arrested after a girl was reportedly grazed by a bullet Thursday afternoon in Jamaica Plain.

Boston police responded to gunshots fired around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Boylston Street, Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman, confirmed by phone.

A 14-year-old girl suffered a “superficial gunshot wound,” Sgt. Det. John Boyle, chief spokesman for Boston police, told The Boston Globe on Thursday.

Jeremy Duarte of Jamaica Plain was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (gun), and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, Tavares told Boston.com.

Advertisement:

Duarte was expected to be arraigned Friday in the West Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court.