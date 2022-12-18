Crime Boston police officer placed on leave after domestic assault arrest Officer James Kenneally's lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother.

A Boston police officer was placed on administrative leave after being arrested for domestic assault. His lawyer said the alleged assault was a physical fight between the officer and his brother.

James Kenneally, 52, was arrested for assault and battery on Dec. 12 at 1:36 p.m. after he was involved in a domestic incident involving a family member, police said in a news release. Police did not provide any more details about the incident.

A 2014 file photo of Office James Kenneally. – (Kayana Szymczak for The Boston Globe)

“The Boston Police Domestic Violence Unit and Anti-Corruption Unit has been made aware of this arrest and have opened an investigation into the matter,” police wrote.

Kenneally, who has been a Boston police officer since 1997, was arraigned in West Roxbury District Court, police said. The Boston Globe reported that he pled not guilty to the charge on Dec. 13 and was released on personal recognizance.

Keith Nicholson, Kenneally’s lawyer, told the Globe that the alleged assault was a physical fight between Kenneally and his younger brother at a West Roxbury funeral home the day after their father died.

According to a statement from Nicholson, the Globe reported, Kenneally’s brother attacked him, and he “does not regret his decision to defend himself.”

The fight “started as a pushing match,” Nicholson told the Globe, but resulted in physical combat serious enough to leave both men with bruises and serious injuries.

“It’s an unfortunate incident,” Nicholson said in an interview with the Globe. “The family was grieving the loss of their father and emotions were high.”

Nicholson told the Globe Kenneally has never been arrested or disciplined by the department before. “He has a great reputation and a good record as a police officer,” he said.