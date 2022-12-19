Crime Braintree police bust illegal THC edible operation Authorities estimate they seized more than $100,000 worth of gummies. Police uncovered an illegal THC edible operation in Braintree. Braintree Police Department

An illegal THC edible operation was recently uncovered by police in Braintree, officials said Monday.

The discovery came after police received a tip about this operation, which was allegedly being run out of a commercial space on Mill Lane in Braintree. Officers executed a search warrant on Dec. 12.

They uncovered “an illegal THC edible/gummy operation.” Officers found sheets of THC gummies cooling on racks, alongside thousands of gummies that had already been packaged for distribution in a variety of flavors.

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects.

Police found multiple trays of THC edibles cooling at a commercial space in Braintree – Braintree Police Department

Each package contained 10 edibles, and police noted that similar packages are sold online for about $50. In total, police estimate that they seized more than $100,000 worth of gummies. They also found 17-liter bottles containing THC oil in various quantities. A liter of THC oil sells for between $2,500 and $3,000 on the legal commercial market, police said.

Advertisement:

Officers also found commercial kitchen equipment and commercial packing materials, including a “high-end” laser printer that was likely used to create packages for the gummies. The space appeared to be used exclusively for manufacturing and packaging the edibles, police said.

The space has been rented since about 2020, police said. The Town of Braintree had no records indicating that business was being conducted there. The owner of the property is not involved with the operation, police said.

Several people are expected to face a range of charges related to the operation. Braintree Police said that they were not identifying them yet.

“Without regulation, edibles made illicitly could contain much higher amounts of THC which can increase negative side effects. Also, unregulated oils and edibles can contain other toxic contaminants, and be dangerous to the health of users,” Braintree Police said in a statement.