Crime Somerville police searching for armed robbery suspect The incident occurred Saturday morning in East Somerville, police said.

Police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that reportedly occurred in Somerville on Saturday.

Officers responded to an unspecified business in East Somerville at about 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 17, the Somerville Police Department said. Police spoke with a store clerk who said that she noticed an unidentified man pacing back and forth while looking into the store windows just before the incident.

Police are searching for this man, who is a suspect in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in Somerville on Dec. 17. – Somerville Police Department

That man then entered the store and showed a handgun to the clerk during the robbery, police said. The clerk was forced to give him an undisclosed amount of money, and the suspect fled on foot.

Advertisement:

The clerk described the suspect to police as a Hispanic man with a large build and dark facial hair, wearing dark clothing. Security cameras captured an image of his face.

“Police will be diligent in their investigative efforts to identify, apprehend, and prosecute whoever is responsible for this incident,” Somerville Police Chief Charles Femino said in a statement.

Members of the public who know anything about the case are being urged to contact the Somerville Police Criminal Investigation Division at 617-625-1600, extension 7237. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to police either via text message or through the department’s website.