Crime NH State Police ask for public’s help IDing truck that crashed 7 times in 1 day The truck is believed to be an older model tan or gold GMC or Silverado.

New Hampshire State Police are asking the public for help identifying a pickup truck they say crashed seven times in one day.

State Police said in a news release that between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the truck crashed four times on South Main Street and Route 127 in Franklin and three times on Route 127 and Route 4 in Salisbury.

No one was hurt in the crashes, police said, but there was significant property damage.

The truck is believed to be a gold or tan older model GMC or Silverado, police said. It would likely have extensive front end damage, missing headlights, and be missing both driver and passenger side mirrors. It may also have had a red plow affixed to it at one time, as one was found at a crash scene.

Witnesses told police another pickup truck may have been traveling with the suspect truck and pulled it out of one of the crash scenes. The second truck is believed to be a newer model blue pickup truck which may have red and white temporary license plates, police said.

Any witnesses who saw these incidents or have dashcam or security footage that may show the incidents are asked to contact Trooper Caleb Savard at (603) 223-8838 or [email protected]