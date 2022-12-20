Crime Swampscott chiropractor accused of indecently assaulting patient Dr. Ilan S. Amar, who owns A Touch of Health at 444 Humphrey St., turned himself in on an arrest warrant.

A Swampscott chiropractor is accused of indecently assaulting a patient during an appointment.

Dr. Ilan S. Amar, who owns A Touch of Health at 444 Humphrey St., turned himself in on an arrest warrant, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office. He was arraigned Tuesday in Peabody District Court on charges of indecent assault and battery and assault and battery.

Judge Matthew Nestor released him on personal recognizance — he was ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victim and to not practice chiropractic medicine.

On Dec. 5, a 31-year-old woman reported to police that Amar had indecently assaulted her during a treatment session, officials said. No other details were provided in the district attorney’s office’s release, and Nestor impounded the police report at the request of the assistant district attorney.

Swampscott police are continuing to investigate the allegations, and anyone with information is asked to contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 781-595-1111.

The case is due back in court March 8, 2023, for a pre-trial hearing.