Crime Wakefield man charged with sexually assaulting man he invited to do work on his home James DeVellis, 56, was charged with rape and indecent assault.

A Wakefield man has been charged with rape for allegedly sexually assaulting a man who he had invited to his home to do repair work.

James DeVellis, 56, of Wakefield, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of rape and indecent assault and battery in Middlesex Superior Court in Woburn.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said in a news release that in April 2020, DeVellis invited the victim, a 21-year-old man with whom he had a previous relationship, to a home he owned in Lexington to complete some needed repairs.

At some point during the visit, the DA’s Office said, the victim lost consciousness and the defendant allegedly sexually assaulted him.

Advertisement:

DeVellis was released on personal recognizance Wednesday and ordered to stay away from the victim, the victim’s family, their family home, and to surrender his passport. He is due back in court on Jan. 10.

25 Investigates: Woburn orthopedic surgeon pleads not guilty on criminal charges of sexual assault



This is the first time we are seeing James DeVellis in court since I started hearing about allegations against him in 2016. https://t.co/5mkm132qrY — Kerry Kavanaugh (@KerryKavanaugh) December 21, 2022

According to Boston 25 News, DeVellis is a former orthopedic surgeon who used to work at Excel Orthopedics in Woburn until he surrendered his license in December 2016.

The news station said they have been investigating accounts of teenage boys who say they were touched inappropriately by DeVellis during medical appointments.

DeVellis’s lawyer told the station he denies these claims.