Crime Wellesley and Needham warn: Mail thieves have keys to the boxes, so bring your letters to the P.O. Needham police received a report of mail theft that may have compromised multiple mailboxes in town. A United States Postal Service mailbox as seen in Medford on Aug. 17, 2020.

With the holiday season officially underway and countless gifts in transit, two Massachusetts towns are warning residents about an uptick in mail theft.

The Wellesley Police Department said it has begun receiving an influx of check fraud reports related to mail theft.

“Recent investigations have shown that mail thieves have obtained keys to the blue USPS mailboxes,” the department wrote on Facebook, noting that stolen checks can be altered, rewritten, and deposited.

“Additionally, your checks contain your personal information and your bank account number — this information can easily be sold online if one of your checks falls into the wrong hands,” Wellesley police warned.

In neighboring Needham, police received a report of mail theft that may have compromised multiple U.S. Postal Service mailboxes in town between Saturday afternoon and Monday morning.

“Due to this suspected incident, we are recommending anyone who placed checks in mailboxes during the above-mentioned timeframe to contact your financial institutions and take the necessary steps to protect the accounts related to those specific checks,” the Needham Police Department wrote on Facebook, also advising senders to check in with their intended recipients.

The department said it is communicating with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the matter is under investigation.

What should you do?

Both Wellesley and Needham advised residents to avoid the customary blue mailboxes when sending checks.

“This includes leaving letters in your mailbox for the letter carrier to pick up,” the Wellesley Police Department said.

“The only secure way to mail checks is to physically walk them into the post office,” Needham police added.

Those who are expecting a check or valuable in the mail and don’t receive it should contact the sender, USPIS recommends. The agency also warned against mailing cash, as it’s untraceable.

“It’s easy to steal, making it a tempting target for thieves,” USPIS explained. “Send money another way, such as a USPS Money Order. If you decide to mail other valuables, make sure they are insured. You can track it through the Postal Service and know when it arrives.”