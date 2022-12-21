Crime Worcester couple facing sex trafficking charges Kiersten Soto, 29, and Moises Soto, 30, allegedly trafficked a victim for commercial sex across New England

A Worcester husband and wife have been arrested in connection with several sex trafficking charges.

Kiersten Soto, 29, and Moises Soto, 30, allegedly trafficked a victim for commercial sex in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Rhode Island from February through May of this year, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The couple were indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, and one count of traveling or using interstate facilities to promote unlawful activities. Kiersten Soto was given an additional charge for traveling to promote prostitution, in violation of the Travel Act.

Advertisement:

The couple could spend up to life in prison, along with owing a hefty fine.

The Sotos were arrested Dec. 16 and appeared in a Boston federal court. They are currently detained.

U.S. Attorney Rollins and Matthew Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England announced the arrest and charges, and the Marlboro, Worcester, and Massachusetts State Police provided special assistance in the investigation, according to Rollins’s office.