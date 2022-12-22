Crime Photos: 7 Mass. men indicted for Quincy murder; 3 arrested, 4 at large Jordan Wiggins, 32, was shot and killed Aug. 18.

A Norfolk County grand jury indicted seven men for the August murder of a Quincy man Tuesday.

Three of those men, all of whom are Massachusetts residents, have been arrested. Four are still at large.

On Aug. 18, 32-year-old Jordan Wiggins was shot in the parking area of the apartment complex he lived at in Quincy, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

Police found Wiggins in the stairwell of the apartment complex at 5 Crown Dr. around 12:40 a.m. and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Now, seven men have been indicted for his murder, in addition to other charges, and two women are also facing charges in connection with the case.

Clayton Rodrigues, 27, of Abington and Dorchester, has been charged with murder, armed home invasion, two counts of masked armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping with the intent to extort, two counts of armed assault with the intent to rob, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of witness intimidation, and assault and battery.

Clayton Rodrigues was indicted for the murder of Jordan Wiggins Tuesday and is currently at large. – Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Cornel Bell Jr., whose age and residence are not listed, has been charged with murder, armed home invasion, two counts of masked armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping with the intent to extort, two counts of armed assault with the intent to rob, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of witness intimidation, accessory after the fact for murder, and assault and battery.

Dante Clarke, 23, of Brockton, has been charged with murder, armed home invasion, two counts of masked armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping with the intent to extort, two counts of armed assault with the intent to rob, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of witness intimidation, misleading an investigator, accessory after the fact for murder, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, assault and battery of a police officer, and failure to appear in court after release on bail.

Dante Clarke was indicted for the murder of Jordan Wiggins Tuesday and is currently at large. – Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Derek Miranda, who also goes by Derek Cardoso and who has ties to Randolph and Dorchester, has been charged with murder, armed home invasion, two counts of masked armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping with the intent to extort, two counts of armed assault with the intent to rob, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of witness intimidation, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and assault and battery.

Derek Miranda was indicted for the murder of Jordan Wiggins Tuesday and is currently at large. – Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Dwayne Harper, 28, of Dorchester, has been charged with murder, armed home invasion, two counts of masked armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping with the intent to extort, two counts of armed assault with the intent to rob, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of witness intimidation, and assault and battery.

Sheik Ramos, 28, of Boston, has been charged with murder, armed home invasion, two counts of masked armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping with the intent to extort, two counts of armed assault with the intent to rob, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of witness intimidation, shoplifting, and assault and battery.

Walter Batista, 25, of Boston, has been charged with murder, armed home invasion, two counts of masked armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping with the intent to extort, two counts of armed assault with the intent to rob, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of witness intimidation, use of a vehicle without authority, and assault and battery.

Walter Batista was indicted for the murder of Jordan Wiggins Tuesday and is currently at large. – Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office.

Erriana Correia, 22, of Boston, has been charged with misleading an investigator and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Kelly Lopes, 24, of Randolph, has been charged with two counts of misleading an investigator.

The DA’s Office said that Bell was arrested in Houston earlier this month and flown back to Massachusetts where he is being detained. His arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

Harper was arrested and charged with masked armed robbery and other charges related to the murder over the summer, the DA’s Office said. He was arraigned in Quincy District Court and entered a plea of not guilty in September. He will be arraigned on the murder charge on Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. in Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham.

Ramos has been arrested in New York and is set to be arraigned at the same time as Harper, the DA’s Office said.

Clarke was arrested for assault and battery of a police officer involved in the investigation into the murder in September before he was identified as a suspect in the case, the DA’s Office said. He entered a plea of not guilty to that charge in Quincy District Court during a Sept. 12 arraignment and then did not come to his Oct. 3 pretrial conference.

Clarke, Miranda, Batista, and Rodrigues are all at large, and police are actively searching for them, the DA’s Office said.

“We are seeking information on the whereabouts of Clarke, Miranda, Batista, and Rodriguez,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in the release. “If you see them, do not approach or confront them, but call 911.”

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Quincy detectives at 617-745-5768 or contact a Massachusetts State Police detective at 781-830-4990.

The DA’s Office said more information about the case will be presented during Bell’s arraignment on Friday and during the Jan. 13 arraignment.

Correia and Lopes’s arraignments have not yet been scheduled.