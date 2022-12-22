Crime Cambridge police seek bicyclist accused of assaulting woman he almost hit in crosswalk Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300. Cambridge police released a video and photos this week of this suspect accused of assaulting a pedestrian in November. Cambridge Police Department

Cambridge police are looking to identify a bicyclist accused of striking a pedestrian last month in an alleged road rage incident.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, at around 5:45 p.m., a Cambridge resident was reportedly walking in a crosswalk in the area of Concord Avenue and Waterhouse Street when a bicyclist narrowly avoided hitting her.

The bicyclist — described as a white man, approximately 50 years old, wearing a navy fleece and no helmet — was coming from the direction of Cambridge Common and did not have any lights on his bike, according to a release featuring photos and video of the suspect from Cambridge police this week.

Advertisement:

After the pedestrian requested that the bicyclist watch where he was going, he allegedly circled back and hit her — striking her arms and legs — before fleeing the scene, riding down Concord Avenue toward Garden Street.

Cambridge police released a video and photos this week of this suspect accused of assaulting a pedestrian in November. – Cambridge Police Department

Officers evaluated the victim at the scene, but she did not seek transportation to a hospital.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300.

Anonymous tips may also be sent via the Cambridge police MyPD mobile app or text message to 847411. Begin your text with TIP650 and then type your message. To send anonymous tips via email, visit www.CambridgePolice.org/Tips.

See below for a video of the suspect shared by Cambridge police: